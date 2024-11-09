Highland family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ son as teenager charged over death

Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday. | Google

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time and our officers will continue to support them as the investigation continues” - Detective Inspector Calum Reid

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of a man who died in the Highlands on Wednesday have described him as a “much-loved” son who “will be missed by all who knew him”.

Police named the man on Friday night as 25-year-old Ben Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday.

Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday. | Google

Police later arrested and charged a 19-year-old man in connection with Mr Campbell’s death.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mr Campbell’s family have asked for privacy.

In a statement, they said: “Ben was a much-loved brother, son and friend.

“He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time and our officers will continue to support them as the investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad