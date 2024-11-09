Highland family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ son as teenager charged over death
The family of a man who died in the Highlands on Wednesday have described him as a “much-loved” son who “will be missed by all who knew him”.
Police named the man on Friday night as 25-year-old Ben Campbell.
Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday.
Police later arrested and charged a 19-year-old man in connection with Mr Campbell’s death.
He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.
Mr Campbell’s family have asked for privacy.
In a statement, they said: “Ben was a much-loved brother, son and friend.
“He will be missed by all who knew him.”
Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time and our officers will continue to support them as the investigation continues.
“I’m aware this incident will be of concern to the local community but I would like to reassure the public that additional patrols are in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and there is no wider threat to the community.”