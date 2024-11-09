Highland family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ son as teenager charged over death

By Craig Meighan
Published 9th Nov 2024, 11:40 BST
Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday.Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday.
Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday. | Google
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time and our officers will continue to support them as the investigation continues” - Detective Inspector Calum Reid

The family of a man who died in the Highlands on Wednesday have described him as a “much-loved” son who “will be missed by all who knew him”.

Police named the man on Friday night as 25-year-old Ben Campbell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday.

Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday.Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday.
Officers were called to an incident at a property on Grange Road in Fort William just before 10pm on Wednesday. | Google

Police later arrested and charged a 19-year-old man in connection with Mr Campbell’s death.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mr Campbell’s family have asked for privacy.

In a statement, they said: “Ben was a much-loved brother, son and friend.

“He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time and our officers will continue to support them as the investigation continues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m aware this incident will be of concern to the local community but I would like to reassure the public that additional patrols are in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and there is no wider threat to the community.”

Related topics:HighlandTeenagerPoliceCommunity
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice