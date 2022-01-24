Heidelberg shooting: Man dead and 'multiple people injured' at German university after lecture hall shooting, according to reports

One gunman has died and multiple people are believed to have been injured after reports of a shooting near a university in Heidelberg, Germany.

Members of the SEK stand by a vehicle on the campus of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday (Photo: R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP).

Police and rescue workers are at the scene where an area of Heidelberg university has been cordoned off.

It is understood that one perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall ‘with a long gun.’

German Police have now reported that perpetrator himself is dead. It is not yet known how this happened.

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday (Photo: R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP).

Police have launched a large-scale operation at the Neuenheimer Feld site where the university hospital and medical teaching facilities are located.

The Polizei Mannheim added: “Colleagues are still on site with strong forces.”

An initial statement by police says: "Large-scale deployment.

"Multiple injuries.

"Police and rescue workers with strong forces on site.

"We will keep you updated as soon as more details are known."

People in the area have been asked to drive around or bypass the NeuenheimerFeld in Heidelberg so that rescue workers and emergency services can travel freely.

Heidelberg – known for its university – is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants.

