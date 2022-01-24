Police and rescue workers are at the scene where an area of Heidelberg university has been cordoned off.
It is understood that one perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall ‘with a long gun.’
German Police have now reported that perpetrator himself is dead. It is not yet known how this happened.
Police have launched a large-scale operation at the Neuenheimer Feld site where the university hospital and medical teaching facilities are located.
The Polizei Mannheim added: “Colleagues are still on site with strong forces.”
An initial statement by police says: "Large-scale deployment.
"Multiple injuries.
"Police and rescue workers with strong forces on site.
"We will keep you updated as soon as more details are known."
People in the area have been asked to drive around or bypass the NeuenheimerFeld in Heidelberg so that rescue workers and emergency services can travel freely.
Heidelberg – known for its university – is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants.