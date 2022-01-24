Police were called at around 2.45 on Monday, January 24, after a member of the public found what was thought to be an unexploded wartime device near to the A8 at Shawhead, Coatbridge.An Explosives Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene. Following examination, they identified the item as a gas canister, and confirmed that it posed no threat to the public.
At 4.40pm today, Traffic Scotland posted on Twitter about the incident, and said: “The off and onslips westbound on the A8 have been closed at Shawhead due to a police incident”.
Police have now confirmed that the on and off ramp from the A725 to the A8, which they say was closed “as a precaution”, is now open.