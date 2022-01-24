Bomb squad called to A8 near Coatbridge, after discovery of item that was thought to be an unexploded wartime device

A8 slip roads were closed earlier today, while a bomb squad identified an item that was mistakenly believed to be an unexploded wartime device, but was found to be a gas canister.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:41 pm

Police were called at around 2.45 on Monday, January 24, after a member of the public found what was thought to be an unexploded wartime device near to the A8 at Shawhead, Coatbridge.An Explosives Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene. Following examination, they identified the item as a gas canister, and confirmed that it posed no threat to the public.

Read More

Read More
Attempted murder in Coatbridge leaves man with serious injuries

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

At 4.40pm today, Traffic Scotland posted on Twitter about the incident, and said: “The off and onslips westbound on the A8 have been closed at Shawhead due to a police incident”.

Police have now confirmed that the on and off ramp from the A725 to the A8, which they say was closed “as a precaution”, is now open.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

The off and onslips westbound on the A8 were closed at Shawhead, while the bomb squad identified the item of concern. Picture credit: John Devlin.