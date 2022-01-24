The BBC reported that one person had died in the shooting, which occurred in a university lecture hall, at around 12:30pm on Monday, January 24.

German Police have confirmed that the perpetrator, a lone gunman, fled the hall before killing himself.

It is also understood that he injured three other people in the lecture hall ‘with a long gun.’

Police and rescue workers are at the scene where an area of Heidelberg university has been cordoned off.

Police have launched a large-scale operation at the Neuenheimer Feld site where the university hospital and medical teaching facilities are located.

The Polizei Mannheim added: “Colleagues are still on site with strong forces.”

An initial statement by police says: "Large-scale deployment.

Members of the SEK stand by a vehicle on the campus of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday (Photo: R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP).

"Multiple injuries.

"Police and rescue workers with strong forces on site.

"We will keep you updated as soon as more details are known."

People in the area were asked to drive around or bypass the Neuenheimer Feld in Heidelberg, to allow rescue workers and emergency services to travel freely.

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday (Photo: R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP).

Heidelberg – known for its university – is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants.

