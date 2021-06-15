The crash took place on the A82 just north of Kingshouse, Glencoe, at around 1.30pm on Monday, June 14, and involved a BMW motorcycle and a VW Golf car.

The 55-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries, his current condition is unknown.

Police Scotland is now appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward to help with the investigation, people with dash-cam footage are particularly encouraged to get in touch.

Police Constable Mary Boyd, of the Fort William Road Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been around at the time of this crash, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with our collision investigation.

“If you can help please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1805 of Monday, June 14, 2021.”

