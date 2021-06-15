Video from anti lockdown protest shows BBC journalist abused and harassed by mob as he walked from Downing Street

Nick Watt, political editor of BBC’s Newsnight, was accosted by protesters from an anti lockdown protest outside Downing Street.

A video, that has now gone viral, shows a group of people follow, harass and verbally abuse the journalist, forcing him to turn and run back inside the building.

The actions of the mob have been widely condemned with BBC reportedly calling the incident “completely unacceptable”.

The anti lockdown protest was in response to the delay of ‘freedom day’ in England by the UK Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that concerns surrounding the Delta variant has pushed back reopening day until July 19.

Mr Johnson said during a Downing Street press conference that it is "sensible to wait just a little longer"

