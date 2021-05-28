The men, aged 34 and 44, were arrested and charged, and have been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Their charges related to the disorder at George Square on Saturday, May 15.

George Square: Two more arrests made as police continue to investigate disorder in Glasgow after Rangers league victory

Detective Inspector Craig Warren, who is leading the investigation, said: “These arrests are just the beginning and the public can be confident we are doing everything possible to identify those responsible for the violence and disorder that took place.

“This will take time due to the numbers involved but rest assured, if you were involved in causing this disorder, violence or anti-social behaviour you will be arrested.

"We are continuing to review CCTV, video and still images and I would appeal to anyone who may have captured incidents on their mobiles to please get in touch with us. You may have footage that could help us in our investigation and it’s vital we speak with you.

"The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is available for the public to send any information, photographs or images directly to the investigation team.

"There has been footage circulating on social media covering the events in George Square. If you recognise people involved in these acts of violence and disorder, please let us know. You can contact 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police Scotland have confirmed that information can be submitted here.

