It comes after thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in the square after Rangers’ last game of their victorious Scottish Premiership season when they lifted the league trophy.
Read More
A dedicated inquiry team was set up following large scale disorder and it is working to track down those involved.
Several arrests have been made so far.
On Wednesday, police released 17 new images of people they want to trace in connection with the disorder.
Anyone who recognises those shown in the images is asked to contact police by phoning 101, submit information via a portal set up by Police Scotland, or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
For larger images of those pictured, visit Police Scotland’s press release here.