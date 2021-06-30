Glasgow Rangers: Police release further images of fans present at Rangers chaos in George Square

Police Scotland have released a further 20 images of people they wish to speak to in connection with a large scale disturbance in George Square admist Rangers title celebrations on Saturday, May 15.

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:47 pm
Eight of the further 20 people who Police Scotland has requested information about in relation to Rangers fan celebrations on Saturday May 15.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

It comes after thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in the square after Rangers’ last game of their victorious Scottish Premiership season when they lifted the league trophy.

Read More

Read More
Glasgow Rangers: Police Scotland release 17 images of fans present at Rangers ch...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A dedicated inquiry team was set up following large scale disorder and it is working to track down those involved.

Eight of the further 20 people who Police Scotland has requested information about in relation to Rangers fan celebrations on Saturday May 15

Several arrests have been made so far.

On Wednesday, police released 17 new images of people they want to trace in connection with the disorder.

Anyone who recognises those shown in the images is asked to contact police by phoning 101, submit information via a portal set up by Police Scotland, or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For larger images of those pictured, visit Police Scotland’s press release here.

Four of the further 20 people who Police Scotland believe can assist their enquires as they continue to investigate a large scale disturbance that occurred on May 15 in George Square, Glasgow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.