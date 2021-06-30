Eight of the further 20 people who Police Scotland has requested information about in relation to Rangers fan celebrations on Saturday May 15.

It comes after thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in the square after Rangers’ last game of their victorious Scottish Premiership season when they lifted the league trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dedicated inquiry team was set up following large scale disorder and it is working to track down those involved.

Eight of the further 20 people who Police Scotland has requested information about in relation to Rangers fan celebrations on Saturday May 15

Several arrests have been made so far.

On Wednesday, police released 17 new images of people they want to trace in connection with the disorder.

Anyone who recognises those shown in the images is asked to contact police by phoning 101, submit information via a portal set up by Police Scotland, or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For larger images of those pictured, visit Police Scotland’s press release here.

Four of the further 20 people who Police Scotland believe can assist their enquires as they continue to investigate a large scale disturbance that occurred on May 15 in George Square, Glasgow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.