The assault happened at around 1.10am on October 18, inside the nightclub on Sauchiehall Street.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and later released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described as being white, roughly 25-30 years of age and of stocky build with short, dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a grey and black t-shirt with dark trousers and trainers.

A serious assault occurred at Glasgow's Savoy nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning.

Detective Constable Stuart Mills from City Centre Police Station said: “The nightclub was busy at the time and a number of people witnessed the incident then went to assist the injured woman. I would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, to contact us.

“Any witnesses or anyone who with information should contact 101 with reference number 0196 of 18th October. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.