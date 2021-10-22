The assault happened at around 1.10am on October 18, inside the nightclub on Sauchiehall Street.
The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and later released.
The suspect is described as being white, roughly 25-30 years of age and of stocky build with short, dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a grey and black t-shirt with dark trousers and trainers.
Detective Constable Stuart Mills from City Centre Police Station said: “The nightclub was busy at the time and a number of people witnessed the incident then went to assist the injured woman. I would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, to contact us.
“Any witnesses or anyone who with information should contact 101 with reference number 0196 of 18th October. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”