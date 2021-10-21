The incident took place on Monday October 18 at around 7pm.

A witness saw four men breaking into the garage, from which they stole four bicycles – three of which were high-end ‘Santa Cruz’ models. All four of the bikes had a total estimated value of roughly £30,000.

The men then fled the area on two mopeds, with the rear passengers carrying the stolen bikes.

The suspects were spotted not long after, committing multiple road traffic offences near to Lennoxtown and the Bishopbriggs, while still being on the mopeds and in possession of the stolen bikes.

The suspects also caused a collision with a grey Skoda Fabia on Colton Road. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Constable Bonner Young said: “We are appealing to anyone with information on the thefts, or anyone who witnessed the suspects during the evening of Monday, 18 October, to please come forward.

“Given the very public nature of the thefts and the further offences, we know there are witnesses out there. If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1219 of 19 October. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

