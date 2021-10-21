Officers were alerted to an incident at a Falkirk area primary school on Tuesday afternoon.
An 11-year-old boy has since been reported to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration in connection with the incident, it has been confirmed.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received a report around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 19 of a pupil believed to be in possession of a knife at a primary school in Falkirk.
“Nobody was injured and an 11-year-old boy will be the subject of a report to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.
“Officers are working closely in partnership with the school and the local authority to provide suitable support to all involved.”
A Falkirk Council spokeswoman said: “Police officers attended one of our schools on Tuesday following an incident at the end of the school day.
“An investigation is ongoing.”