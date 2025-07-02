Glasgow crime: Second man charged with 'attempted murder' after pedestrian hit by car
A second person has been charged in connection with an alleged ‘attempted murder’ in Glasgow.
Police were called to a ‘disturbance’ involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on Ashgill Road at around 6.55pm on Monday.
During the incident, the pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was allegedly struck by a car.
Earlier today, police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.
It has now been revealed that another man, who is 26-years-old, has also been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.
At the time of the incident, the pedestrian was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The 18-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old man is due to appeal at Glasgow Sheriff Court tomorrow.