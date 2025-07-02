Glasgow crime: Second man charged with 'attempted murder' after pedestrian hit by car

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 14:48 BST
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital on Monday after he was struck by a car.

A second person has been charged in connection with an alleged ‘attempted murder’ in Glasgow.

Police were called to a ‘disturbance’ involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on Ashgill Road at around 6.55pm on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the incident, the pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was allegedly struck by a car.

Earlier today, police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

It has now been revealed that another man, who is 26-years-old, has also been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

A second man has been arrested and charged.placeholder image
A second man has been arrested and charged. | Neil Cross.

At the time of the incident, the pedestrian was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His current condition is unknown.

The 18-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old man is due to appeal at Glasgow Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Related topics:GlasgowPolice
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice