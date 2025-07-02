A pedestrian was rushed to hospital on Monday after he was struck by a car.

A second person has been charged in connection with an alleged ‘attempted murder’ in Glasgow.

Police were called to a ‘disturbance’ involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on Ashgill Road at around 6.55pm on Monday.

During the incident, the pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was allegedly struck by a car.

Earlier today, police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

It has now been revealed that another man, who is 26-years-old, has also been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

At the time of the incident, the pedestrian was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His current condition is unknown.