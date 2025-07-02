An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with alleged attempted murder.

A teenager has been charged in connection with an ‘attempted murder’ in Glasgow.

Officers were called to a ‘disturbance’ involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on Ashgill Road at around 6.55pm on Monday.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was struck by a car. He was then taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His current condition is unknown.

An 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.