Glasgow crime: Teenager, 18, charged with 'attempted murder' after pedestrian hit by car

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 09:58 BST
An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with alleged attempted murder.

A teenager has been charged in connection with an ‘attempted murder’ in Glasgow.

Officers were called to a ‘disturbance’ involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on Ashgill Road at around 6.55pm on Monday.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was struck by a car. He was then taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His current condition is unknown.

An 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

Police said an 18-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

