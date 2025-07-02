Glasgow crime: Teenager, 18, charged with 'attempted murder' after pedestrian hit by car
A teenager has been charged in connection with an ‘attempted murder’ in Glasgow.
Officers were called to a ‘disturbance’ involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on Ashgill Road at around 6.55pm on Monday.
The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was struck by a car. He was then taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
His current condition is unknown.
Police said an 18-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.
He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.
Officers say enquiries are ongoing into the incident.