Girl, 16, sexually assaulted at bus stop by man with 'rotten teeth' as police launch hunt

Police have launched a hunt for a man responsible for a sexual assault at a bus shelter

A man with “rotten teeth” is being hunted by police after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in Renfrewshire.

The incident happened at a bus shelter on Causeyside Street in Paisley around 6.15pm on Monday.

Police have called for more information about the assault at a bus stop | Adobe

Police said the teenage girl had been approached by the man and sexually assaulted.

The man has been described as white, in his mid 20s, tall, with rotten teeth as well as a thin face, shaved head and dark eyes.

Police said the suspect was wearing a North Face jacket with the hood up at the time of the attack. The man was also described as having on dark jogging bottoms and dark shoes.

Officers also want to speak with two women, who are understood to have talked to the 16-year-old following the attack.

Detective Constable Kenny McLachlan, from CID, said: “It’s imperative that we trace this man and I am asking if anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

“Following the incident, the victim was spoken to by two females at the bus shelter to make sure she was OK. It’s important they come forward. I would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.

“This area is busy with motorists and I would ask that if you have dashcam footage to check it, you may have captured something that can assist our investigation.