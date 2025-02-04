Woman raped at Scottish city underpass as area closed off by police
The incident was reported to Police Scotland about 8pm on Monday
A woman has been raped at a city underpass.
The area has been closed to public access while police carry out an investigation.
No arrests have yet been made in connection with the attack.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Monday, February 3, 2025, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a woman at an underpass on Garscube Road, Glasgow.
“Inquiries are ongoing and the underpass is closed to pedestrians.”