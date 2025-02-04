Woman raped at Scottish city underpass as area closed off by police

By Laura Paterson
Published 4th Feb 2025, 13:38 BST
The incident was reported to Police Scotland about 8pm on Monday

A woman has been raped at a city underpass.

Police were alerted to the attack on Garscube Road, Cowcaddens, Glasgow, on Monday evening.

The area has been closed to public access while police carry out an investigation.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Monday, February 3, 2025, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a woman at an underpass on Garscube Road, Glasgow.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the underpass is closed to pedestrians.”

