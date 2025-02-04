The incident was reported to Police Scotland about 8pm on Monday

A woman has been raped at a city underpass.

Police were alerted to the attack on Garscube Road, Cowcaddens, Glasgow, on Monday evening.

Police were alerted to the attack about 8pm on Monday | Police Scotland

The area has been closed to public access while police carry out an investigation.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Monday, February 3, 2025, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a woman at an underpass on Garscube Road, Glasgow.