However, a court in Florida heard the case may still be resolved before going before a jury in September.

The 76-year-old rocker and his son Sean, 40, were charged with simple battery following an alleged incident on New Year's Eve 2019 at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel in Palm Beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Security guard Jessie Dixon claims Sir Rod punched him in the ribs during a row over access to a private party in a children's area.

Rod Stewart: Trial date now set for singer's US assault case in Florida

Sean allegedly got "nose to nose" with Mr Dixon. Both men deny the charge.

During a hearing held over Zoom on Friday, Judge August Bonavita set a trial date for September 14.

The prosecution had asked for a convenient date for the alleged victim, who the court heard does not live in the state.

However, Asa O'Neill, for the prosecution, said his negotiations with Guy Fronstin, the Stewarts' lawyer, may bring a resolution to the case before trial.

The judge said any updates in the case must be filed no later than 10 days before the trial.

Sir Rod and his son, who were charged in January 2020, were not on Zoom for the hearing.

Mr Dixon alleges the musician and his son were part of a group that objected to being denied entry to a private party in a children's area, according to police documents.

The guard claimed to have been pushed by Sean before Sir Rod came towards him and punched him in the ribs.

Reporting by PA

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.