Police in the city have confirmed that the boys, aged 13 and 16-year-old, have been charged in connection with offences committed in the Garthdee area between Sunday, April 11 and Sunday, June 6.
The incidents include fireraising, theft and vandalisms, and the pair have been reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.
Garthdee: Two teenage boys arrested after a string of fires, thefts and vandalism in Aberdeen
PC Andrew Peter said: “I’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance throughout this investigation.”
