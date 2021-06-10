Health secretary warns of 'squeezed' Pfizer vaccine supply

Humza Yousaf Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care .

Mr Yousaf said that the decision to use the Astra Zeneca vaccine for only those aged over 40 was hampering the race to vaccinate the adult population as soon s possible.

He said the supply of the vaccine would be “tight” and said the four nations “must do everything in our power” to accelerate the vaccine campaign, warning that the shortage in supply would mean that the programme would not be able to be rolled out as fast as he would like.

He wrote: “In Scotland, similar to our 4 nations counterparts, we are working hard towards the end of July target for offering first does to all those aged 18 and over. This has become even more important as we implement the adjustments to dose schedule set out by JCVI and deploying additional accessible routes to reach communities given the increase in prevalence of the Delta variant. I am very clear that this is a race and we must therefore do absolutely everything in our power to accelerate our efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“I appreciate we are all doing what we can in this regard, but I am conscious that the recent changes by JCVI on the role of AstraZeneca, have placed increased pressure on our supply of Pfizer in particular. The latest forecast on supply would indicate that Pfizer will be particularly tight over the next few weeks and as a consequence the programme won’t be able to accelerate as much as I would wish.”

He added: “I know that the Vaccines Taskforce and colleagues in BEIS are working incredibly hard to maximise volumes of all supply including Pfizer. Notwithstanding this, I would be grateful to discuss what more could be done to further increase the available supply in the coming weeks to support efforts to deliver the programme at pace. I would of course be happy to discuss this at our next 4 nations Ministerial call if that would be useful.”

