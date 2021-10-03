Four hunted by police after stabbing on busy Glasgow city centre street

The 28-year-old victim was attacked in Jamaica Street around 9:30pm on Friday and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to stab wounds.
He is in a serious, but stable condition.
Detectives said one of the men suspected over the attack was wearing a grey hoodie and dark trousers, while the other wore a grey jacket, white T-shirt and jeans.
One of the women thought to be involved had long dark hair shaved at the sides and was clad in pink shorts with a black top, while the other was wearing a white jacket, black trousers and white trainers and was carrying a white plastic bag.
Detective Constable Stuart Mills said: “Jamaica Street was very busy at the time this man was attacked and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this serious assault, or who recognises the description of the four people responsible, to contact us.
“Anyone with information should contact 101.”.”