Four hunted by police after stabbing on busy Glasgow city centre street

The 28-year-old victim was attacked in Jamaica Street around 9:30pm on Friday and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to stab wounds.

He is in a serious, but stable condition.

Jamaica Street in Glasgow, where the incident took place. Picture: Google Maps

Detectives said one of the men suspected over the attack was wearing a grey hoodie and dark trousers, while the other wore a grey jacket, white T-shirt and jeans.

One of the women thought to be involved had long dark hair shaved at the sides and was clad in pink shorts with a black top, while the other was wearing a white jacket, black trousers and white trainers and was carrying a white plastic bag.

Detective Constable Stuart Mills said: “Jamaica Street was very busy at the time this man was attacked and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this serious assault, or who recognises the description of the four people responsible, to contact us.