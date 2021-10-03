Prisoner on the run after home leave from Scottish open jail has been found

A prisoner has been found after disappearing while on home leave and going on the run from a Scottish jail.

By Debbie Clarke
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:20 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

A man hunt was launched by police after James Stewart, 24, disappeared during a home visit in Glasgow from HMP Castle Huntly, near Dundee.

He was reported missing to police at 2:35pm on Friday and was believed to have connections in the Glasgow area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers believed Stewart did not present a threat to members of the public.

Missing prisoner James Stewart has now been traced.

Police confirmed Stewart had been found late on Saturday evening following search efforts.

A statement from Tayside Police Division confirmed that Stewart had been found.

In a statement, it said: "Police Scotland can confirm that convicted prisoner, James Stewart, 24 years, reported missing on Friday 1st October, from HMP Castle Huntly, has been traced."

The 15th-century Castle Huntly is Scotland’s only open prison.

Most inmates are low-risk, serving short sentences of up to two years, although some are long-sentence prisoners nearing the end of their term.

Read More

Read More
In-demand vintage bus film location to become working museum in Glasgow

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.