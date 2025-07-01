Former Balhousie Primary in Perth facing demolition after devastating fire ripped through building
A derelict Perth school is now facing demolition following extensive damage after a fire.
Balhousie Primary School, on Dunkeld Road, closed in 2023 due to its deteriorating condition.
The school, which was established in 1908, suffered from a devastating blaze on Sunday, June 22. An 18-year-old was arrested in connection, but later released pending further inquiries.
The fire meant the roof collapsed and the council then appointed an independent structural engineer to undertake an assessment of the building.
A Police Scotland spokesperson has said an investigation into the incident is “ongoing”.
Perth and Kinross Council have announced the derelict school will now face demolition.
A council spokesperson said: “Following the significant fire at the former Balhousie Primary School in the early hours of Sunday, June 22, the council appointed an independent structural engineer to undertake an assessment of the building.
“This was carried out using specialist access equipment and indicates serious structural concerns and recommends demolition. As a result, a dangerous buildings notice has been issued for the building.”
The spokesperson said that, as owners of the building, they were now required to take action.
“We understand that this news will be disappointing to everyone who values the building and has fond memories of it, but is an unfortunate result of the scale of the damage from the fire,” the spokesperson said.
“We will engage with neighbours and the wider community on the next steps and will continue to liaise with Historic Environment Scotland.
“In the meantime, asbestos monitoring has been installed to the boundaries of the site and to date has been negative for additional airborne particles beyond that normally recorded in the environment.”