From torpedoes to thermostats: Why this Perth apprentice ditched the Royal Navy for a career in heating

Only Scot nominated for UK-wide award as industry calls for greater investment

Kris Main spent the first two years of his working life fixing torpedoes in the waters off Faslane.

Now, he fits heating systems and says he’ll never go back to the Navy.

Kris, 23, is in the running for a top prize at the UK’s Heating Installer Awards on 25 June. He’s the only Scot nominated for Rising Star for his work at Perth firm IMS Heat Pumps, as industry and consumer bodies call for greater investment in training and standards to futureproof our clean heat workforce.

‘I always wanted to be a plumber,’ says Kris, talking on a lunch break on a job just outside Cupar. ‘I used to be a torpedo engineer in the Royal Navy, and I think that’s given me good discipline. I’m a perfectionist.

‘I’ve been at IMS for two and a half years, as part of my four-year apprenticeship with Perth College. It’s about getting myself a good career and being somewhere that keeps me right.’

Something to aim for

Now Kris works with his best friend Cameron Martin, who has been with the company for six years. They’ve been friends since S1 at the local high school.

Cameron said: ‘I think he’s been nominated for Rising Star because he’s got a whole different way of looking at work. He’s a quick learner, and any task I want him to do he gets on with.

‘He’s a bit older than some of the other apprentices and being put forward for the award gives them all something to aim for.’

For Kris, working on heating systems gives him a chance to problem-solve, because every job is different. ‘I like this job because I like taking control of a situation. I don’t panic, and I think that’s to do with my training.

‘I enjoy working with the heating engineers, because I get a chance to put my views across and what I say gets listened to. It’s really exciting.’

A growing industry

Kris isn’t the only young heating engineer who’s making the most of the demand for new types of home heating.

Since April last year all new-build homes in Scotland must have heating that’s less harmful to the environment than traditional gas boilers. It’s a similar job, but different technologies – and different skills - are involved.

‘It’s all about the design when it comes to heat pumps,’ says Cameron. ‘It’s all about making sure your whole heating system has been designed well, and that the customer knows how to make the most of it. You get a comfortable temperature all year round, and people are really pleased with the ones we fit.’

For Kris, working in a growing industry that’s also doing good for the planet is a major motivation. ‘When I was at Faslane there were always protests about the environment at the gate, so I became a lot more aware of it there.

‘I feel part of a team that wants to do better for the whole world. There’s no chance I’m going back to the Navy!’

More apprentices needed

Kris’ nomination comes at a crucial time for apprenticeships in Scotland. Last month, plumbing and heating trade body SNIPEF called for the Scottish Government to address ‘chronic underfunding of further education and apprenticeships’.

SNIPEF chief executive Fiona Hodgson said: ‘If we are serious about installing low-carbon heating systems and driving social and economic mobility, we need thousands more trained professionals. That starts with investing in apprenticeships now, not two or three years down the line.’

And just this week, Consumer Scotland warned that higher standards would need to be put in place to help people feel confident about making low-carbon improvements to their homes.