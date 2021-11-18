Football boots signed by Rangers players recovered by police hunting stolen items

They were among £3,000 worth of memorabilia items and golf clubs taken when an Audi A6 was broken into in the Dowanhill area of Glasgow last month.

The items, which included a pair of goalkeeper gloves signed by Allan McGregor, were due to be auctioned off and the proceeds donated to charity and the NHS.

Police said that following an anonymous report, a number of the stolen pieces were recovered on Thursday in Glasgow.

These included pairs of Adidas and Puma boots signed by Rangers players Jermain Defoe and Glen Kamara respectively, along with other items.

Officers are appealing for information about the theft, which happened between 11pm on Saturday October 2 and 1.15am on Sunday October 3.

Detective Sergeant Larry Dempsey, of the Greater Glasgow Community Investigation Unit, said: “Clearly the remaining items are still in circulation and we would again appeal for any information in relation to the original theft and the whereabouts of any outstanding items.

“These recovered items were to be auctioned with the aim of raising funds for the NHS and as such will be returned to the owner for that purpose.”

If you have any information to report you should call 101 and quote incident 3149 of October 3, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The stolen items included two bespoke white Rangers football tops with a distinctive “THANK YOU” above the badge and a black and grey Callaway Chev 14+ golf bag containing golf clubs.

