FMQs: Scottish Government will ‘not tolerate cover-ups or secrecy’, says Nicola Sturgeon, as Andrew Slorance widow claims details of husband’s death were concealed

Nicola Sturgeon said her officials had already spoken to the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board after Louise Slorance said she had only found out that her husband, Andrew, who was being treated for cancer at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, had picked up a deadly fungal infection after trawling through his medical records.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon described Mr Slorance as someone she knew “very well” and a “greatly valued member of the Scottish Government team” and said that the chief operating officer of NHS Scotland had raised the claims with NHS Great Glasgow and Clyde.

Mr Slorance, who was head of the Scottish Government’s response and communication unit, went into hospital to be treated for cancer in October 2020.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described the failings at the hospital as the “worst scandal of the devolution era”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “First of all, I can assure the chamber that I have read Louise's words very closely. Firstly, because I will always do that, when relatives of those who have died or received substandard care in our National Health Service, because that's part of my duty, but in this case, obviously I have done that because Andrew was someone I knew very well.

"He is deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of working with them and that certainly includes me. I think I first met Andrew on the very first day I served in government back in 2007. He made an exceptional contribution to the Scottish Government and my thoughts are often with his loved ones, in particular his wife and his children.”

"My officials have engaged already this morning with Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board so that the concerns that have been raised are properly investigated. We will do everything possible to ensure his family get the answers that they are seeking and also consider very carefully whether the concerns that have been raised by Louise Slorance have raised wider issues that require to be addressed.”

She added: “The chief Operating Officer of NHS Scotland has contacted Greater Glasgow and Clyde this morning to start to establish the facts and I've asked for information to be available later today and then we will assess what further steps required to be taken. I will not - this government will not - tolerate cover ups or secrecy on the part of any health board. Where there are concerns about that we will address those concerns.”

During his time in hospital, Mr Slorance tested positive for Covid-19 and another life-threatening infection, both of which his widow believes he contracted while at QEUH. Mrs Slorance only discovered the fact her husband had been infected with the common fungus, aspergillus, which can be dangerous if it infects those with a weaker immune system, when she requested a copy of his medical records.

A public inquiry is currently underway to investigate the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) campus in Glasgow and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Edinburgh. The inquiry was ordered after patients at the Glasgow hospital died from infections linked to pigeon droppings and the water supply, and the opening of the Edinburgh site was delayed due to concerns over the ventilation system.

Mr Sarwar said there was a culture of “cover up, denial, and families being failed” in the Queen Elizabeth hospital.

He said: “From start to finish, the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital scandal has happened under Nicola Sturgeon’s watch. She was health secretary when the hospital was commissioned and built.“And she was First Minister when it was opened. So she must answer why, despite everything that has happened, do we still have a culture of cover-up, secrecy and denial with families being forced to take on the system to get the truth?“The Glasgow health board leadership has lost the confidence of clinicians, patients, parents and the public. Given everything that has already happened, and everything that has already been uncovered, why is the leadership still in place?He added: “Not a single person has been held accountable for the catastrophic errors at this hospital. In any other country in the world there would be resignations and sackings. But under this government it’s denial and cover-up.“How many more families have to lose loved ones before anyone is held to account?”

