Fatal Accident Inquiry to be held into Police Scotland shooting of asylum seeker who went on stabbing attack

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC says sheriff-led inquiry is in public interest

A Fatal Accident Inquiry is to be held into the death of an asylum seeker who was shot by Police Scotland officers after he stabbed and seriously injured six people

Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh was killed by armed officers after what was described as a “truly horrific” incident at Glasgow’s Park Inn hotel in June 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer, two hotel workers, and three other asylum seekers suffered injuries after Mr Bosh, originally from Sudan, went on the attack, sparking a major emergency response.

The violent flashpoint marked the first fatal shooting in the history of Scotland’s national force, and raised numerous questions over how the Home Office and other organisations had dealt with the 28-year-old.

Two years ago, it emerged that he had contacted the Home Office, its housing contractor, Mears, and the charity, Migrant Help, more than 70 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack.

A review led by Baroness Helena Kennedy KC, commissioned by the Refugees for Justice group, has described the attack during the Covid-19 lockdown as an “avoidable tragedy,” and criticised the “ill-planned decision” to move asylum seekers in Glasgow out of their homes en-masse and into “unsuitable accommodation.”

It also said more needed to be done to provide help for asylum seekers, adding: “It is not good enough to rebrand housing officers as welfare officers and expect them to work skilfully with traumatised people.”

Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, died after being shot by armed officers during the incident in West George Street, Glasgow

Now, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC has said that it is in the public interest to hold an FAI in order to “examine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.” The decision follows an independent investigation by the procurator fiscal into the wider circumstances leading to the death of Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh, whose family have been informed of the upcoming FAI

That independent investigation concluded last April that there was no evidence of criminality on the part of any police officer involved in the “fast moving and complex” incident, with their actions ruled to be “legitimate and proportionate.” Those officers who responded to the attack had made attempts to use non-lethal weapons before the decision was taken to shoot Mr Bosh.

However, Mr Bosh’s brother, Adam, has questioned the response, insisting that it was “not right to target him with something deadly,” and demanded a public inquiry with “transparency and independence.” He said his brother had been suffering from mental health issues. Refugees for Justice has echoed his calls called an independent public inquiry into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Donnelly, deputy crown agent for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “The Lord Advocate has decided that a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held into the circumstances of the death of Badreddin Adam to ensure that there can be a full public hearing of the facts of the case.