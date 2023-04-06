All Sections
Park Inn: Police killing of Glasgow hotel attacker 'absolutely necessary' – Crown office

A decision by police to shoot dead an asylum seeker after he stabbed six people was "absolutely necessary in the circumstances", the Crown Office has said.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST
 Comment

Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh was shot and killed by officers of Police Scotland after he stabbed and seriously injured six people in the Park Inn Hotel, West George Street, in Glasgow on 26 June 2020.

An independent investigation conducted by the Procurator Fiscal concluded that there was no evidence of criminality on the part of any police officer involved in the incident and found the actions of police were proportionate.

The investigation examined the police management of the incident, the specific actions of the police officers directly involved in the shooting, and the post-incident procedures after Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh was shot after attempts to use less-lethal weapons were unsuccessful.

A decision by police to shoot dead an asylum seeker after he stabbed six people was "absolutely necessary in the circumstances", the Crown Office says.

Those injured by the 28-year-old Sudanese man included three asylum seekers, two hotel workers and a police officer who had responded to the initial emergency call.

Senior independent lawyers ruled that there was no evidence of any criminality on the part of any police officer who attended at the incident.

Kenny Donnelly, Deputy Crown Agent for COPFS (Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service), said: “This was a terrible, tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of those affected. 

“Such an incident is without precedent in the Police Scotland era and it is only right that the Procurator Fiscal conduct a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances of this fatal shooting.

“The investigation which followed found that the police officers involved acted appropriately throughout and their actions were legitimate and proportionate.

“This was fast-moving and complex situation involving significant risk because of the knife attacks being carried out.

“Police officers acted swiftly and decisively with the intention of protecting lives. All available evidence supports the conclusion that the use of lethal force was no more than absolutely necessary in the circumstances.”

The investigation into the wider circumstances leading to the death of Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh is set to continue to determine whether there is a basis for a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry. This decision will be made following consultation with the family.

