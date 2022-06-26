Falkirk crime news: Two arrested and man airlifted to hospital after emergency services called to assault in Larbert

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Larbert.

By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 11:37 am
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 11:38 am

Emergency services were called to an address at Paton Drive in Larbert, in the Falkirk area on Saturday evening.

After receiving reports of an assault within the property, the air ambulance was also launched due to the seriousness of the injured man’s condition.

The 36-year-old man was taken by helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and two men, aged 21 and 22 years old, were arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 6.45pm on Saturday, 25 June, officers were called to a report an assault ongoing within an address at Paton Drive, Larbert.

“Emergency services attended, including the air ambulance, and a 36-year-old man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe his condition as serious, but stable.

“Two men, aged 21 and 22, have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries continue.”

