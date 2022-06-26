Patrick Grady to step away as SNP member amid police probe

Patrick Grady, who was found by an independent panel to have touched and stroked the neck, hair and back of a colleague 17 years younger than him at a social event in 2016, received a suspension from Westminster for two days.

The Sunday Mail reported he is now subject to a police investigation into his behaviour following a complaint from a third party.

The Metropolitan Police said it would make inquiries into the incident and contact the alleged victim before assessing what, if any, further action is required.

A spokesperson for the SNP confirmed on Sunday morning that Mr Grady, the former chief whip in Westminster, will be “stepping away from his party membership while the police inquiry continues.”

This will see him no longer sit as an SNP MP until the probe is completed.

The Glasgow North MP will instead sit as an independent.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford had urged Mr Grady to consider his position after criticism of the party’s handling of the complaint.

Patrick Grady, who will step away from the SNP during a police probe into his behaviour.

The scandal has rocked the SNP after a leaked recording of an internal meeting of MPs showed the party’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, encouraging colleagues to give “as much support as possible” to Mr Grady.

Amy Callaghan, the East Dunbartonshire MP, was heard stating SNP MPs should be “rallying together” to support the MP.

Both later apologised but have faced accusations from the victim that they were not supported effectively.

The staffer called Mr Blackford's statement a “non apology and a bit of a cop out”.

In an interview with STV last week, Mr Blackford was asked six times if it was permissible for a “sex pest” to be an MP. He refused to directly address the question.

Nicola Sturgeon also faced pressure from opposition parties at First Minister’s Questions.

She issued a stinging rebuke of the behaviour of the Westminster group, saying the recording of the meeting was “utterly unacceptable” and showed MPs were more concerned for the perpetrator than for the victim.

The First Minister publicly apologised to the victim and offered to meet with them to say sorry in person.

In responding to questions, she added that the issues facing the SNP were not unique and “all parties” had faced similar issues.

She said: “All of us have lessons to learn.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday June 22, police received an allegation of sexual assault that is said to have taken place in October 2016 at a commercial premises in Folgate Street, E1.

“The report was submitted online by a third party.

“Officers will now be making inquiries, including contacting the alleged victim, in order to assess what further action is required.”

Ms Sturgeon is facing pressure to explain her own handling of bullying complaints against former cabinet secretary Fergus Ewing.

The First Minister has repeatedly said that ‘GDPR’ restricts her ability to tell the public whether the complaints against the SNP veteran were upheld.

However at FMQs on Thursday the SNP leader confirmed changes to the ministerial code and the government’s complaints handling process would allow for future misconduct investigation outcomes to be published.

