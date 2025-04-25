Escaped prisoner caught getting off bus on busy Edinburgh road

By Dale Miller, Lucinda Cameron
Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:13 BST
The prisoner was arrested getting off a Lothian Buses service in Edinburgh

A convicted murderer who went missing from an open prison has been found on an Edinburgh bus.

Raymond McCourt, 59, was reported missing at 5.30pm on Tuesday after he failed to return to HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Raymond McCourt has absconded from prisonRaymond McCourt has absconded from prison
Raymond McCourt has absconded from prison | Police Scotland

Police said officers located McCourt on London Road in Edinburgh on Friday morning.

The prisoner was travelling on a No. 5 bus. An eyewitness reported him being detained by six plain-clothes police officers when he got off the Lothian Buses service close to the junction with Leith Walk.

The Scotsman’s daily newsletter brings the best stories straight to you - subscribe now

McCourt had reportedly boarded the bus minutes earlier in the Abbeyhill area.

McCourt was detained and will be returned to prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police had warned people not to approach McCourt if they saw him.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers in Edinburgh have located convicted prisoner, Raymond McCourt. He will be returned to prison.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted us and to those members of the public who contacted us with information."

McCourt was jailed for life in 1993 for the murder of shopkeeper Khalid Mahmood in Cambuslang and for shooting a woman and a police officer, and was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars.

He was released in 2015, but returned to prison after being convicted of theft.

Castle Huntly is Scotland’s only open prison.

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceLondon RoadScotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice