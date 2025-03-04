Places Leisure Edinburgh set to open, bringing state-of-the-art fitness to Leith Walk

Places Leisure, a social enterprise which operates and manages over 100 centres across England, has announced that it is opening a brand-new gym on Leith Walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest offering is part of Places for People’s award-winning regeneration project, the Engine Yard. Places Leisure Edinburgh will lease one of the commercial units and feature a 70-station gym furnished with brand-new equipment from Life Fitness, providing a range of cardiovascular and resistance machines, a large free weight area, and a stretch area. Additionally, members will be able to benefit from group classes including Les Mills virtual studio, personal training opportunities, and a motivating environment to help members achieve their fitness goals.

Recognising the increasing demand for the integration of technology into fitness routines, Places Leisure Edinburgh will feature EGYM’s innovative and intelligent Fitness Hub allowing members to follow workout programmes based on their own body and goals. The technology provides an easy to visualise personalised body analysis in the form of a ‘BioAge’ which individuals can compare to their physical age. This simple metric makes it easier for people to understand their current fitness level and see improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as having access to the technology, memberships will include unlimited access to the gym as well as group fitness and health sessions held throughout the week which will be bookable up to 15 days in advance. Through the Places Leisure app, members can access their membership card, make and manage bookings, and access virtual sessions.

Places Leisure Logo

The new gym is expected to open in late Spring 2025. Once open members will be able to access the gym from 6am until 10pm on weekdays and between 8am until 6pm on weekends.

Paul Metcalfe, Contract Manager at Places Leisure, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of the new Places Leisure Edinburgh on Leith Walk. Located at The Engine Yard development, this new gym will bring a modern, high-energy fitness space to the community.

“All fitness journeys are different; we recognise that following workouts based on individual’s body and goals are key to achieving fitness goals—big or small. That’s why it is so important for Places Leisure Edinburgh to be equipped with the latest technology to support our member’s journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being a part of Places for People, we understand the importance of bringing leisure facilities into the heart of communities and making physical activity more accessible. We are excited to open our doors and welcome the community very soon.”