At around 12.15pm on Friday, February 11, officers were called to the scene of a road crash on the A76 between Crosshands and Crossroads, which involved a grey Vauxhall Zafira and a grey Audi Q3 .

Emergency services attended, and the 67-year-old driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have informed her next of kin.

The 72-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall was taken to Crosshouse Hospital by ambulance. He was then transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains in a serious condition.

Passengers of both vehicles were taken to Crosshouse Hopsital as a precaution. These included a 66-year-old woman and five-year-old girl, who were passengers in the Vauxhall, and a five-year-old boy and four-year-old boy, who were in the Audi at the time of the crash.

The road was closed for around nine hours, and was re-opened at 9.15pm on Friday.

Sergeant Ian Thornton, of Irvine Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.

Officers closed a part of the A76 near Crosshands, after a fatal road collision.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information that may assist our ongoing investigation.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to contact us. Information can be passed through 101 quoting incident number 1277 of 11 February.”

