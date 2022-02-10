Police launch murder investigation over death of 52-year-old in Springburn

Detectives launched the investigation following the death of Brian Maley in Young Terrace, in the Springburn area of Glasgow.
Police received a report of a man injured within a flat in Young Terrace, Springburn around 9.50 am on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 with emergency services attending.
The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Brian died as a result of a particularly violent and sustained assault within in his home."
"Brian was a father and grandfather and his family are devastated by what has happened."
“We have a dedicated team of officers dealing with the case supported by local officers and specialist resources carrying out a detailed search of his home and the local area."
"A high visibility police presence will be maintained within the local area"
“Officers are currently conducting door to door enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in the area and I urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Young Terrace between 7.30am and 09.50am on Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 and may have seen any person or persons acting suspiciously to get in touch with police as they may hold valuable information that can assist our enquiries.”
Police have also urged anyone that has any information that could assist with enquiries to contact police via telephone number 101, quoting incident number 0749 of 8 February 2022 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.