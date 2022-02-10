Detectives launched the investigation following the death of Brian Maley in Young Terrace, in the Springburn area of Glasgow.

Police received a report of a man injured within a flat in Young Terrace, Springburn around 9.50 am on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 with emergency services attending.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Undated handout photo issued by Police Scotland of Brain Maley, 52, who was attacked in his home. Issue date: Thursday February 10, 2022.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Brian died as a result of a particularly violent and sustained assault within in his home."

"Brian was a father and grandfather and his family are devastated by what has happened."

“We have a dedicated team of officers dealing with the case supported by local officers and specialist resources carrying out a detailed search of his home and the local area."

"A high visibility police presence will be maintained within the local area"

Police launch murder investigation over death of 52-year-old in Springburn

“Officers are currently conducting door to door enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in the area and I urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Young Terrace between 7.30am and 09.50am on Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 and may have seen any person or persons acting suspiciously to get in touch with police as they may hold valuable information that can assist our enquiries.”