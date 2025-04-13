Elderly woman and child in hospital after gangland war attack

Violence linked to gangland wars has escalated in both Glasgow and Edinburgh in recent weeks

An elderly woman and a child were assaulted as part of a suspected gangland war in Glasgow.

Violence has escalated in Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as surrounding neighbourhoods since March, and spread to the west of Scotland in April, with a spate of deliberate fires and reported shootings.

Police have seized weapons, drugs, and a stolen vehicle as part of raids | Adobe

Police have seized weapons, drugs, and a stolen vehicle as part of raids. In April, six different addresses were targeted with deliberate fires in five days in Glasgow and the city’s surrounding suburbs.

In the early hours of Saturday, an elderly woman and a 12-year-old boy were assaulted at a property in Milton, north Glasgow.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an assault on a 72-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy at a property on Egilsay Crescent in Glasgow shortly after 12.10am on Saturday, April 12.

“Both were taken to hospital for treatment. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Previously, Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry, specialist crime division, said: “It is vital that we trace whoever is responsible for these reckless acts as soon as possible. While we believe these to be targeted attacks, the consequences could have been far more serious and I want to make it clear this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I would urge anyone with information about any of these incidents to please get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam, doorbell footage or personal footage from the areas where these incidents have taken place.

“Significant inquiries are ongoing, and we are utilising all available resources to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. A number of arrests have been made in connection with incidents in the east and arrests will continue across the country over the coming weeks.

“I want to reassure the communities in the east and west of Scotland that we have a team of detectives working on this investigation and our continued action in recent weeks demonstrates our commitment to tackling this type of crime.

“We will continue to carry out additional high-visibility patrols and disruption activity and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to approach these officers, so we can take action.