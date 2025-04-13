Three teenagers in hospital after alleged stabbing near busy Scottish city beach
The alleged stabbing took place near Portobello beach in Edinburgh
Three teenagers are being treated in hospital after being injured in an alleged stabbing near Portobello beach in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said a 17-year-old boy and two men aged 18 were found injured around 10.55pm on Saturday after a report of a disturbance in Bath Street and Mentone Avenue.
A spokesperson said the three teenagers were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where medical staff described their condition as stable.
The spokesperson said: “Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”
