The alleged stabbing took place near Portobello beach in Edinburgh

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three teenagers are being treated in hospital after being injured in an alleged stabbing near Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said a 17-year-old boy and two men aged 18 were found injured around 10.55pm on Saturday after a report of a disturbance in Bath Street and Mentone Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three teenagers are being treated over the incident | NationalWorld

A spokesperson said the three teenagers were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where medical staff described their condition as stable.