Three teenagers in hospital after alleged stabbing near busy Scottish city beach

By Paul Cargill
Comment
Published 13th Apr 2025, 16:41 BST
The alleged stabbing took place near Portobello beach in Edinburgh

Three teenagers are being treated in hospital after being injured in an alleged stabbing near Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said a 17-year-old boy and two men aged 18 were found injured around 10.55pm on Saturday after a report of a disturbance in Bath Street and Mentone Avenue.

Three teenagers are being treated over the incidentThree teenagers are being treated over the incident
A spokesperson said the three teenagers were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where medical staff described their condition as stable.

The spokesperson said: “Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”

