Elderly man suffers broken hip and facial injuries in vicious attack

A 76-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted.

The pensioner suffered a broken hip and facial injuries after the attack in Dreghorn.

Main Street in Drehgorn where the elderly man was assaulted picture: Google Maps

The incident happened at 11.30am on Saturday, January 25 in Main Street, near the library.

Detective Constable Ross Brierley said : "The victim suffered facial injuries and a fractured hip as a result of the assault. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

"We are keen to speak to a man and woman, who had a child’s buggy with them. The man described as in his mid 30's being around five foot, ten inches tall, of medium build with dark hair. He was wearing a dark coloured clothing.

"The woman is described as being in her mid 30's about five foot four inches and was wearing a blue puffa jacket.

"We would also like to speak with any people who may have been waiting at a nearby bus stop."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0961 of 1 February, 2020. Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.