A teenager has been reported in connection with a savage attack on a 17-year-old boy who was beaten as he lay on the ground after having been hit by a coach.

The 17-year-old victim was chased into the road near Forrester High School at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, October 21, by two boys who had got off a No 22 bus.

He was subsequently hit by a coach on South Gyle Access before being attacked while he lay injured on the ground.

The incident happened on South Gyle Access on Tuesday afternoon | Google

The teenager suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland said another teenager, whose age has not been disclosed, has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and Children’s Reporter in connection with the incident.