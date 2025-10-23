A car being chased by police in Edinburgh knocked over a man who had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

The hit and run happened at lunchtime on Wednesday at the junction of Liberton Road with Gilmerton Road. Police were pursuing the car after it had failed to stop when signalled to do so.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene following the crash.

The 47-year-old man who was hit by the car was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

The hit and run happened at the junction of Liberton Road and Gilmerton Road | Google

Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and trace those responsible. I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw a blue Vauxhall Corsa in the area beforehand or afterwards, to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage that may assist our investigation.”