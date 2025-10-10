Edinburgh crime: Two men charged in connection with 'attempted murder' after alleged hit and run
Two men have been charged after an alleged ‘attempted murder’ in Edinburgh.
A man, 29, was struck by a van on Prestonfield Avenue at around 9.40pm on Friday, September 26.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Two men, both aged 28, have now been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder.
Detective Constable Joanne Roberston said: “Extensive enquiries were carried out to trace those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who got in touch.”
The men have appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.