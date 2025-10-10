Both men have appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been charged after an alleged ‘attempted murder’ in Edinburgh.

A man, 29, was struck by a van on Prestonfield Avenue at around 9.40pm on Friday, September 26.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, both aged 28, have now been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder.

Emergency services were called to Prestonfield Avenue. | Google

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Detective Constable Joanne Roberston said: “Extensive enquiries were carried out to trace those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who got in touch.”