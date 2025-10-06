Dundee crime: Man, 41, seriously injured after 'attempted murder' in Dundee

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:12 BST
Officers are appealing for information.

A man has been left seriously injured after an alleged ‘attempted murder’ on a Dundee residential street.

Police were called to a disturbance on Ballantrae Road around 11.45pm on Saturday after receiving a report of a 41-year-old man found seriously injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Officers now say they are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a dark-coloured vehicle that was seen making off at speed from the area immediately afterwards.

The disturbance happened in the Ballantrae Road area.placeholder image
The disturbance happened in the Ballantrae Road area. | Google

Police appeal for witnesses as enquiries continue to establish ‘full circumstances’

Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time and may have witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious to please contact us.

“In addition, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which may hold anything relevant is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 4047 of October 4. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Police ScotlandDundeePolice
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice