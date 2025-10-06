Officers are appealing for information.

A man has been left seriously injured after an alleged ‘attempted murder’ on a Dundee residential street.

Police were called to a disturbance on Ballantrae Road around 11.45pm on Saturday after receiving a report of a 41-year-old man found seriously injured.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Officers now say they are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a dark-coloured vehicle that was seen making off at speed from the area immediately afterwards.

The disturbance happened in the Ballantrae Road area. | Google

Police appeal for witnesses as enquiries continue to establish ‘full circumstances’

Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time and may have witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious to please contact us.

“In addition, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which may hold anything relevant is asked to get in touch.”