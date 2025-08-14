Specialist firearms officers attended the scene.

A man has been charged in connection with ‘attempted murder’ after gun was allegedly fired in an Edinburgh housing scheme.

A 23-year-old man attended hospital for treatment to serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended the scene and carried out extensive enquiries.

They have now confirmed a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 25-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday. | Adobe

