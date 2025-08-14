Edinburgh crime: Man charged with ‘attempted murder’ after gun fired in Edinburgh housing scheme
A man has been charged in connection with ‘attempted murder’ after gun was allegedly fired in an Edinburgh housing scheme.
Police were to the Hailesland Gardens, in Wester Hailes, at around 3.40pm on Thursday, July 24 to reports of a firearm being discharged.
A 23-year-old man attended hospital for treatment to serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended the scene and carried out extensive enquiries.
They have now confirmed a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
