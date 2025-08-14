Edinburgh crime: Man charged with ‘attempted murder’ after gun fired in Edinburgh housing scheme

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:06 BST
Specialist firearms officers attended the scene.

A man has been charged in connection with ‘attempted murder’ after gun was allegedly fired in an Edinburgh housing scheme.

Police were to the Hailesland Gardens, in Wester Hailes, at around 3.40pm on Thursday, July 24 to reports of a firearm being discharged.

A 23-year-old man attended hospital for treatment to serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended the scene and carried out extensive enquiries.

They have now confirmed a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 25-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
The 25-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday. | Adobe

A police spokesperson said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder and possession of a firearm in Edinburgh.

“The incident occurred on Thursday, July 24 on Hailesland Gardens, Edinburgh around 3.40pm.

“The 25-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, August 15.”

