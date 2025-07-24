Man, 23, injured after gun fired within Edinburgh housing scheme

Police were called just before 4pm on Thursday | Getty Images

There is a major police presence at the scene

A 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital after reports of a gun being fired within a housing scheme in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said it was called to the Hailesland Gardens, in Wester Hailes, at around 3.40 pm on Thursday to reports of a firearm being discharged.

It said officers, including specialist firearms officers, are at the scene as it carries out extensive enquires.

A 23-year-old man has attended hospital for treatment to serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.