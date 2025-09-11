East Renfrewshire crime: Muslim girl 'attacked' walking home from Scottish school as police probe 'hate crime'
An investigation into a hate crime has been launched following reports a Muslim schoolgirl was assaulted as she walked home in East Renfrewshire.
The Newton Mearns Islamic Centre said the girl was returning home from Eastwood High School in Newton Mearns on Monday when she was allegedly attacked by a man on Harvie Avenue. He also allegedly made threatening comments against Muslims.
In a statement posted on social media, a spokesperson for the Newton Mearns Islamic Centre said: “We understand that while a young Muslim schoolgirl was walking home from Eastwood High School she was assaulted by a male and he also made threatening comments against Muslims.
“In collaboration with East Renfrewshire Muslim Forum (ERMF), we have reached out to the family of the girl to offer our support.”
They added they have also contacted Police Scotland, MPs and councillors to ensure “full efforts” are being made to investigate the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers have received a report of a hate crime which happened near Harvie Avenue, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, around 4pm on Monday, September 8.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area.”