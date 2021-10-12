Dundee: Man left with serious facial injury after city centre assault

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted and suffering a serious facial injury in Dundee city centre.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 9:19 pm
The incident happened on Guthrie Street, between the junction of Session Street and Brown Street, around 2.30am on Monday, October 4.

A 26-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment for his injuries following the assault.

The suspect has been described by police as a white man with blonde hair. He was roughly 5ft 9in and was wearing a purple polo shirt with a black body warmer.

Detective Constable Paul Hardie, of Dundee CID, said: "The area would have been quite busy at the time from a nearby club and we're appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any relevant information, to contact us."

If you have any information on the incident you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0350 of October 4, alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information anonymously.

