Covid Scotland: Scotland records worst A&E waiting times performance yet

The figure has been declining since the summer amid high demand, staffing shortages and a lack of patient flow through hospitals.

In the week to October 3, some 71.3 per cent of patients were seen within four hours, a five percentage point drop on the previous week.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure is the lowest since records began in 2015.

A&E waiting times in Scotland are at their worst ever. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Scottish Government target is 95 per cent.

Waiting time performance was lowest in Forth Valley Royal hospital, where just over half of patients were seen within four hours, and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where this figure was 55 per cent.

Opposition politicians labelled the new figures “terrifying”.

Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “There simply aren’t enough nurses available to prop hospitals up.

“The Health Secretary needs to find a way to get more boots on the ground, and every single NHS staffer needs to be given a reason to stay. Things are going to get much worse before they get better.”

Conservative Shadow Health Secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane called the current pressures on the NHS “scandalous”, and said A&E departments are now at “breaking point”.

Labours’ Health and Covid Recovery spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP need to listen to the warnings from staff on the frontline and get a grip on the growing emergency in our NHS before the cold weather really bites."

Dr John Thomson, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Scotland, said he expects waiting time performances to get worse as winter progresses.

Speaking before the publication of new figures on Tuesday, he said: “The last four months have seen deteriorating four hour standard performance, and what that equates to is patients spending much longer than is necessary in emergency departments.

“That's particularly patients who are waiting for a bed elsewhere in the system, and they're spending much longer than ever before in emergency departments.

“They are continuing to receive the best quality care that we can give them… but the care they should be receiving is inpatient care within a speciality area, and that's not going to be the same.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.