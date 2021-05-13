A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, May 12, in Whitesands, Dumfries.

Emergency services attended the scene and took the casualty to Dumfries and Galloway Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old woman was also hit by the same car that evening, but she did not sustain any serious injuries and is not believed to have required hospital treatment.

Police Scotland has confirmed that a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement, police said they are treating the incident as ‘attempted murder’.

Officers have asked anyone with information to get in touch via 101 quoting reference number 3169 of May 12.

Additionally, you should contact them with any dash-cam footage that could help with the enquiries.

