The incident took place at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, on a footpath on Old Military Road, near Potarch.

The teen was left “shocked but unhurt” by the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect has been described as a man of medium build in his mid to late 20’s, he was roughly 5ft 8in tall, and had short, brown, scruffy hair.

He was wearing a dark green jumper and drove a dark coloured saloon style vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Stewart Gibbon of the Public Protection Unit in Aberdeen said: “The incident has just recently been reported to police and we are keen to trace the man responsible.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and officers are doing everything they can to find the person involved.”

The incident took place on a footpath on Old Military Road, near Potarch.

If you have any information you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0661 of Friday, May 7.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.