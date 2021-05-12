The incident took place at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, on a footpath on Old Military Road, near Potarch.
The teen was left “shocked but unhurt” by the incident.
The suspect has been described as a man of medium build in his mid to late 20’s, he was roughly 5ft 8in tall, and had short, brown, scruffy hair.
He was wearing a dark green jumper and drove a dark coloured saloon style vehicle.
Detective Sergeant Stewart Gibbon of the Public Protection Unit in Aberdeen said: “The incident has just recently been reported to police and we are keen to trace the man responsible.
“This appears to be an isolated incident and officers are doing everything they can to find the person involved.”
If you have any information you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0661 of Friday, May 7.