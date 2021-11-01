Road Police Officers are appealing for information after a crash on B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont.

The crash happened earlier today, at around 10.30am, on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont Primary School.

Two vehicles were involved – a white Mercedes van and a grey Honda Jazz.

The driver of the Honda Jazz was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, and is currently in a critical condition. The van driver was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.Road policing officers have launched an appeal for information. They have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information or dash cam footage taken just before or after the crash to contact Police Scotland quoting incident 1206 of 1 November.

