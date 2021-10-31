At around 8.20pm on Saturday (October 30) the man was struck by a silver Skoda Superb private hire taxi on the A75 Gretna to Stranraer Road near Inch Church, Castle Kennedy.

Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 56-year-old male driver, his 18-year-old male passenger and 71-year-old female passenger were uninjured.

Road Policing officers in Dumfries and Galloway are appealing for information following a fatal road crash which occurred on the A75 Gretna to Stranraer Road, near to Inch Church, Castle Kennedy.

The road was closed for around eight hours whilst enquiries were carried out.

Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said officers are urgently looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage which caught either the vehicle or the pedestrian involved.

He said "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life, and those directly affected by this incident.

“It is important that we establish exactly what happened here and, although we have spoken to a number of people, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information, should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3746 of Saturday, 30 October, 2021.

