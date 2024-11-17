Four-year-old child and woman taken to hospital after being hit by car at rush hour

The collision occurred at rush hour on Friday

A four-year-old child and a woman have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

The rush-hour collision involving the two pedestrians happened on Whitletts Road in Ayr around 4.40pm on Friday.

Whitletts Road in Ayr, where the collision occurred. Picture: Google MapsWhitletts Road in Ayr, where the collision occurred. Picture: Google Maps
Whitletts Road in Ayr, where the collision occurred. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

Both the child and the 34-year-old woman were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of any injuries remains unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Friday, November 15, 2024 officers were called to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians.

“A four-year-old child and a 34-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.”

