Four-year-old child and woman taken to hospital after being hit by car at rush hour
A four-year-old child and a woman have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.
The rush-hour collision involving the two pedestrians happened on Whitletts Road in Ayr around 4.40pm on Friday.
Both the child and the 34-year-old woman were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.
The extent of any injuries remains unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Friday, November 15, 2024 officers were called to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians.
“A four-year-old child and a 34-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.”
