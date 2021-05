Crews were called to the house in Dores just after 10pm on Monday, 3 May and extinguished the blaze.

Police confirmed a body was recovered from the building.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of householder Terry Glendinning have been informed.

Detective Inspector Reuben Lindsay, from Inverness CID, said: “A joint investigation into the full circumstances of the fire remains ongoing, in partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

